Philippines: BSP kept the steady hand this month – UOB

“In sum, the nation’s inflationary pressures remain elevated and more global central banks are set for a hawkish tilt amid looming downside risks to the domestic growth outlook. An acceleration in the national COVID-19 vaccination program is the key to sustain the Philippines’ economic recovery in the near term, in addition to ongoing implementation of targeted fiscal stimulus measures and steady monetary policy support. BSP is also staying vigilant to ensure that any potential policy responses will neither lead to excessive inflation nor triggered financial stability risks. Therefore, we believe that BSP will continue to press the pause button on rates for the rest of the year. The next monetary policy meeting is slated on 23 Sep.”

“The overall tone… remained neutral, despite a slight upward revision in the central bank’s baseline inflation forecasts by 0.1% pts across 2021-2023. BSP is now projecting a 4.1% inflation rate for 2021 (from 4.0% previously; UOB forecast: 4.3%) and 3.1% for both 2022 and 2023 (from 3.0% previously; UOB forecast for 2022: 3.0%). Higher global oil and non-oil prices due to improving global demand and lingering supply chain bottlenecks amid a weaker Peso (PHP) are said to be the main factors pushing up its baseline inflation projections. However, the risks to the inflation outlook remain broadly balanced over the policy horizon.”

“Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) refrained from any surprises at its monetary policy meeting (12 Aug), keeping all policy rates unchanged for the sixth straight meeting. The overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate was held at 2.00%, overnight deposit rate at 1.50%, and lending rate at 2.50%. The decision was made after the Monetary Board (MB) viewed that the current monetary policy stance remains accommodative and supportive of economic activities even though the re-imposition of stricter mobility curbs in the country could further dampen the outlook for domestic demand.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.