Pelosi: Stimulus relief will not wait until January

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proclaimed to the Democrats that ''stimulus relief will not wait until January''...
''The House Democrats will address needs if no deal soon'', she said.
Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump‘s higher bid for a stimulus deal was rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said it wouldn’t get support from Republicans.
“He’s talking about a much larger amount than I can sell to my members,” McConnell said of administration’s offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats.
Trump said on Fox Business Thursday that he would go still higher than the $1.8 trillion the White House has already proposed.
Trump has blamed Pelosi, who wants a $2.2 trillion package, for standing in the way.
However, McConnell is adamant that the administration has already gone beyond what Republicans in the Senate could support.
Markets are starting to come to terms with the fact that there is very little hope for a stimulus in the near term, boosting the greenback on the day and setting the scenes for a continuation higher.
DXY reverse head and shoulders in the making
