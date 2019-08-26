PBOC to set Yuan reference rate at 7.0528 - Reuters estimate

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0528 per US Dollar today, having fixed the midpoint rate at 7.0572 on Friday,

A weaker-than-expected fix could be seen, courtesy of the escalating US-China trade tensions. On Friday, the US President Trump tweeted several tariff measures that Wahington will impose on China, starting from Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.

As of writing, the offshore Yuan exchange rate, as represented by the USD/CNH pair, is seen at 7.1674 per USD.