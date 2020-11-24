PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 6.5809

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.5809 vs. Monday’s 6.5719.

The PBOC injected a net CNY70 billion via seven-day reverse repos in open market operations (OMOS) while CNY50 billion mature, bringing the net addition to CNY20 billion.

USD/CNY in the red

USD/CNY drops 0.11% on a daily basis while trading near-daily lows of 6.5767, as of writing. The cross shrugs-off the recent strength in the US dollar across its peers, courtesy of the strong US business activity numbers.