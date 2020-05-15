PBOC keeps interest rate on 1-year MLF unchanged at 2.95%

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended one-year loans through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday while injecting 100 billion yuan and keeping the lending rate unchanged at 2.95%.

Additional headlines

"Second phase of reserve requirement ratio (RRR)cut went into effect Friday."

"RRR cut releases about 200 bln yuan of long-term liquidity."

AUD/USD reaction

The AUD/USD pair is off the lows but trades flat near 0.6460, awaiting fresh impetus on the Chinese data dump.