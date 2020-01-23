The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY240.5 billion via a one-year Targeted Medium-Term Lending Facility (TMLF) on Thursday at 3.15%, unchanged 3.15% seen in the previous operation.

It did not follow a reduction in the medium-term liquidity tool (MLF) in November, as traders had expected.

No further details have been provided on the same.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak remains a weight on the market sentiment, with Macau now reporting a second case of the virus.