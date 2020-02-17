PBOC injects CNY 200 billion via one-year MLF on Monday

People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY 200 billion via a one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) on Monday, as hinted by some sources last hour.

The MLF operation was conducted at 3.15% rate, down from 3.25% seen in the previous operation.

Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank injected CNY 100 billion via seven-day Reverse Repos (RR) earlier today.