- PayPal stock ends Wednesday lower as talk of PINS bid surfaces.
- PYPL shares ignite on social media but fall where it matters.
- PayPal said to bid $45 billion, according to sources.
PayPal (PYPL) stock ignited the news flow on Wednesday as reports surfaced that it is looking to buy Pinterest (PINS) in a deal reputedly worth $45 billion. While PINS stock closed up nearly 13%, PYPL stock was not so taken with the news as Paypal shares closed down 4.9% at $258.36.
Paypal (PYPL) 15-minute
PayPal (PYPL) stock news
It appears it was a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter that first broke the news of the potential deal. Bloomberg reported that Paypal was exploring a deal for PINS in a $70 per share deal for PINS with Paypal offering mostly stock. The report quoted unnamed sources with those sources adding that Paypal hoped to tie up the deal before results on November 8. Reuters added, "The sources cautioned that no deal was certain and terms could change. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential."
Paypal and Pinterest did not comment on the news. Analysts appear mixed on the news with a tweet from CNBC's Carl Quintanilla quoting Bernstein as saying, "we struggle to see compelling synergies....well below highs achieved this year...while the dream of owning a platform to take on $AMZN is appealing, we'd offer $SHOP as more compelling deal partner if $PINS was so inclined”. Barclays reportedly sees "ample potential synergy opportunities," while Wedbush says the "combination would be a significant positive for PayPal's ongoing monetization initiatives on both sides of its merchant and consumer platforms, especially if Pinterest's social commerce platform gets integrated with Honey's AI into PayPal's destination app."
Why is Paypal (PYPL) stock down?
As the target company, Pinterest's shares rallied sharply, while those of Paypal fell on the news. The likely reasoning is the risk involved in the deal not going through and the fact that the deal is reportedly going to be all or nearly all stock. The likelihood of the deal going through is also questionable. Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly approached Pinterest (PINS) earlier this year, according to The Financial Times.
Paypal (PYPL) stock forecast
Given that Pinterest has already said "no" to Microsoft, this increases the risk of a no deal in our view. The fact that Paypal shares fell on the news gives further credence to doubts over the deal going through. Technically, Paypal stock is hovering around a strong support zone from its 200-day moivng average, but it is news flow, not technical analysis, that will drive this one in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1650 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday and continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range around mid-1.1600s. Mixed data releases from the US don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3800
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3800.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022
Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL, propelling it by roughly 713%.
Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.