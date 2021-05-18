Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD battles 21-DMA during four-day run-up

- Palladium bulls seek further strength to extend recovery from monthly low.
- Bearish MACD, two-week-old resistance line adds filters to the north.
Palladium stays firm around the weekly top, up 0.32% intraday near $2,913, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the quote rises for the fourth consecutive day after bouncing off a seven-week-old support line during the last week.
Although sustained recovery from the key support line favor buyers, 21-day SMA (DMA) joins bearish MACD to test the commodity’s further upside near $2,915.
Even if the quote crosses the immediate hurdle, a downward sloping trend line from May 04 close to $2,975 and the $3,000 threshold could challenges further upside ahead of directing Palladium bulls to the record top near $3,020.
On the flip side, pullback moves should initially attack the $2,900 round figure before testing the stated support line near $2,875.
However, a daily closing below $2,875 won’t hesitate to direct sellers toward the monthly low of $2,806.
Palladium daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2913.22
|Today Daily Change
|9.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|2904.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2913.7
|Daily SMA50
|2725.89
|Daily SMA100
|2544.03
|Daily SMA200
|2425.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2915.13
|Previous Daily Low
|2880.79
|Previous Weekly High
|3002.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|2806.06
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2902.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2893.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2884.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2865.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2850.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2919.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2934.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2953.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.