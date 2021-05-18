Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD battles 21-DMA during four-day run-up

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium bulls seek further strength to extend recovery from monthly low.
  • Bearish MACD, two-week-old resistance line adds filters to the north.

Palladium stays firm around the weekly top, up 0.32% intraday near $2,913, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the quote rises for the fourth consecutive day after bouncing off a seven-week-old support line during the last week.

Although sustained recovery from the key support line favor buyers, 21-day SMA (DMA) joins bearish MACD to test the commodity’s further upside near $2,915.

Even if the quote crosses the immediate hurdle, a downward sloping trend line from May 04 close to $2,975 and the $3,000 threshold could challenges further upside ahead of directing Palladium bulls to the record top near $3,020.

On the flip side, pullback moves should initially attack the $2,900 round figure before testing the stated support line near $2,875.

However, a daily closing below $2,875 won’t hesitate to direct sellers toward the monthly low of $2,806.

Palladium daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2913.22
Today Daily Change 9.03
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 2904.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2913.7
Daily SMA50 2725.89
Daily SMA100 2544.03
Daily SMA200 2425.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2915.13
Previous Daily Low 2880.79
Previous Weekly High 3002.48
Previous Weekly Low 2806.06
Previous Monthly High 3011.62
Previous Monthly Low 2586.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2902.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2893.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 2884.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 2865.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 2850.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 2919.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 2934.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 2953.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

