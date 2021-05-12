Palladium Price Analysis: 10-day EMA defends XPD/USD bulls around mid-$2,900s

- Palladium bucks the commodity basket’s latest trend, probes intraday high of late.
- Buyers aim for weekly resistance line on bounce off immediate EMA support.
- Bearish MACD could test the bulls afterward, six-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.
Palladium (XPD/USD) picks up bids around $2,950, up 0.44% intraday, as European traders brace for Wednesday’s trading bell. In doing so, the commodity highlights 10-day EMA as near-term strong support even as the monthly resistance line tests the buyers amid bearish MACD.
Hence, the latest corrective pullback from the 10-day EMA level of $2,938 propels the bright metal towards the stated trend line resistance, around $2,980 by the press time.
However, any further upside will have a bumpy road as the $3,000 threshold and the recent top, also the all-time, near $3,020 should cap the run-up.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $2,938 could catch a breather around late April tops near $2,900 ahead of highlighting an ascending support line from March 29, close to $2,841.
Overall, Palladium stays in the upward trajectory but bulls need a strong push and may look to the US CPI figures for a clear direction.
Palladium daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2950.79
|Today Daily Change
|13.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|2937.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2887.8
|Daily SMA50
|2682.46
|Daily SMA100
|2521.89
|Daily SMA200
|2411.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2984.41
|Previous Daily Low
|2911.68
|Previous Weekly High
|3018.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|2827.1
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2939.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2956.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2904.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2871.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2832.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2977.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3017.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3050.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
