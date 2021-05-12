Palladium Price Analysis: 10-day EMA defends XPD/USD bulls around mid-$2,900s

Palladium bucks the commodity basket’s latest trend, probes intraday high of late.

Buyers aim for weekly resistance line on bounce off immediate EMA support.

Bearish MACD could test the bulls afterward, six-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.

Palladium (XPD/USD) picks up bids around $2,950, up 0.44% intraday, as European traders brace for Wednesday’s trading bell. In doing so, the commodity highlights 10-day EMA as near-term strong support even as the monthly resistance line tests the buyers amid bearish MACD.

Hence, the latest corrective pullback from the 10-day EMA level of $2,938 propels the bright metal towards the stated trend line resistance, around $2,980 by the press time.

However, any further upside will have a bumpy road as the $3,000 threshold and the recent top, also the all-time, near $3,020 should cap the run-up.

Meanwhile, a downside break of $2,938 could catch a breather around late April tops near $2,900 ahead of highlighting an ascending support line from March 29, close to $2,841.

Overall, Palladium stays in the upward trajectory but bulls need a strong push and may look to the US CPI figures for a clear direction.

Palladium daily chart

Trend: Bullish