Palladium News: XPD/USD extends gains above $1,900 amid South Africa power cuts, US-Sino talks

- Prices of Palladium have risen in the past eight days.
- Hopes for a Sino-American trade resolution have supported the metal.
- Palladium's daily chart is pointing to oversold conditions.
The prices of Palladium (XPD/USD) has hit new historic highs above $1,900, rising for the eighth consecutive day. Since hitting a temporary bottom at $1,675 in mid-November, the metal's value has been on the rise in all but three of the past 21 days.
The long term uptrend for Palladium stems from its growing demand for pollution control devices needed in cars and trucks. Its price has long surpassed gold (XAU/USD). The metal is also used in catalytic converters for the automotive industry, as well as by dentists and jewelers.
In the past several, optimism about the global economy has been a driving force. After signs of a slowdown, recent US, European, and Chinese data have turned up. Moreover, reports that Washington may postpone an additional round of tariffs against Beijing is also helping.
And the most recent surge comes as South African power cuts forced miners to halt operations. The electricity issues – going on for around a week – have pushed prices of other precious metals higher.
Palladium Metal Price Today
Even when zooming out to the broad picture of the daily chart, XPD/USD looks overbought. The Relative Strength Index is above 70 – implying a potential downward correction.
On the other hand, Palladium prices are trading within an upward channel, providing scope for continuity in the medium term. Momentum remains robust to the upside – matching the highs of September.
Support awaits at $1,825, October's high, followed by $1,775, $1,735, and $1,675. Resistance is at the psychologically significant level of $2,000, followed by $2,050.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits news 7-month highs after shrugging off flat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since May. The election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October missed by remaining flat in October.
EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines amid upbeat German figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey beat expectations with 10.7 points.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
Gold: Climbs further beyond 200-hour SMA, inching closer to $1470 level
Gold added to the previous session's modest gains and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent trade uncertainties.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.