Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: ARK Invest rides to the rescue again

- PLTR sees Cathie Wood's ARK Invest come back for more.
- PLTR has struggled for momentum, post Q4 results
- PLTR down nearly 50% from January highs.
Palantir stock struggled to regain bullish sentiment yesterday as the stock was boosted by news of a further purchase of PLTR by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest. Palantir shares closed at $24.73, up nearly 5$ on the day.
At the time of writing PLTR stock is trading at $23.99 down 3% in Friday's pre-market.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
PLTR Stocks News
ARK Invest has been one of the best performing, well known ETF's recently and is closely watched. On Wednesday ARK Invest posted that it had purchased a further 2.6 million shares in Palantir. This is in addition to earlier purchases by ARK Invest of 3.3 million shares in PLTR on February 26, 5.2 million shares purchased on February 18, and a purchase of 1.5 million shares on February 16. Cathie Wood had appeared on CNBC in mid-February speaking in relation to the earlier price spike in Planaitr that saw the share price move from $25 to $45 in a matter of days she said "if short term in focus, best to stay away from Palantir", but noted some key developments have "started in government", highlighting Palantir's security community and military client list.
Q4 results from Palantir had appeared to disappoint investors as the company reported a loss of $156 million. However, the surge in the share price was always likely to mean results would struggle to keep up and so it proved.
Post results Goldman Sachs liked what it saw saying guidance for $4 billion in revenue by 2025 was encouraging. Goldman upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and increased their price target from $13 to $34. "With improving visibility into near- and long-term growth, we believe PLTR should trade more in line with 30%+ growth businesses, which are trading at 44x CY21 sales, our new target multiple for PLTR on SNTM sales," Goldman said.
PLTR Stock Forecast
Palantir has been struggling to regain its earlier bullishness on the chart, failing to hold above $25. Recently the lock-up period expired. The founders and senior executives were prevented from selling shares until after Q4 results and some selling has been seen from this group. But clearly, investor interest has been peaked by Cathie Wood and Goldman Sachs both being positive on the stock.
Technically PLTR shares need to break above the $25-$26 resistance area. $25.85 is the opening print from Jan 22 when PLTR shares exploded up by 25%. A break here will run into some resistance at $26.97 before then clearing to $30 as the next target and resistance. PLTR really needs to stay above $22.47 to maintain its bullish hopes and consolidation pattern.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.