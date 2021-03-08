Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Forecast: New contract from Amazon not enough to escape losses

NYSE:PLTR drops by 3.15% as global markets whipsaw through the session.

A new agreement with Amazon Web Services proves nothing has changed on the surface for Palantir.

Ark Invest continues to load up on shares at its discounted price.

NYSE:PLTR shareholders have had a month to forget as the data analytics giant proceeded to lose over 45% of its value since hitting all-time highs of $45.00 in early February. On Friday, this month-long slide continued as Palantir shed a further 3.15% to close the final trading session of the rocky week at $23.95. It has been a steady decline for the stock, compounded by the IPO lockup period expiring, at which time several executives sold off millions of dollars worth of shares.

Despite its downward trend, Palantir has continued to sign lucrative contracts with big name companies including 3M (NYSE:MMM), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and now Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palantir will provide its ERP or Enterprise Resource Planning system via Amazon Web Services to all AWS clients. The platform allows AWS users to utilize Palantir’s Foundry service to improve data discovery and streamline business outcomes. This is just the latest in a long line of partnerships Palantir has forged since going public, and a strategic integration with Amazon will only work to strengthen its image amongst non-government agencies.

Retail investors and Redditors are not the only ones who are chomping at the bit to invest in Palantir at its discounted prices. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has scooped up several million shares during Palantir’s recent decline, across her various Ark ETFs. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs has reiterated a buy rating and a healthy price target of $34 for Palantir, which represents a 40% upside from its current trading levels.