Share:

Palantir stock reports earnings on Monday, August 7.

PLTR stock climbed as much as 161% from its May 8 close.

Wedbush Securities’ Ives gave PLTR a $25 price target.

Fitch's US downgrade has caused the indices to fall for a second straight day.

Palantir (PLTR) stock fell about 1% on Thursday after losing 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating. Indices are down across the board on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) losing 0.2%, the NASDAQ Composite dropping 0.3%, and the S&P 500 giving back 0.4%.

Palantir stock is trading near $18.78 at the time of writing.

On the daily chart, Palantir suffered a bearish candle on Wednesday that could signify a technical end to the rally that began all the way back on May 9 and added as much as 161% to Palantir’s share price. Still, bulls remained eager to buy up what bears were selling on Wednesday, so this story stock (artificial intelligence) still has a lot going for it, not to mention nearby support levels.

Palantir Stock News: Macro sentiment negative, but quarterly results arrive soon

The macro picture seems to be taking a turn for the worse for equities. Fitch’s downgrade of the US government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+ on Wednesday led to a broad sell-off that included Palantir stock. The ISM Manufacturing PMI on Tuesday arrived short of consensus, with the sector in contraction for the ninth month in a row. Wednesday’s ADP Employment Change data for July also showcased a tighter US labor market, which makes hawkish Federal Reserve policy more likely.

With all that said, Palantir’s quarterly earnings results arrive next Monday, August 7. Investors are not unwise to hold out for a successful earnings call. The PLTR rally over the past three months was kick-started by the Q1 earnings report that showed the artificial intelligence (AI) company offering up its first GAAP profit ever, albeit a single penny per share. Still, the market was spurred on by an optimistic outlook that should show up in this latest quarter’s results.

Wall Street analysts have placed consensus for the second quarter at a repeat of Q1’s earnings results and revenue of $534.3 million – a mere 1.7% growth over the prior quarter that should be easy to beat.

Well-known Tesla (TSLA) and tech booster Dan Ives, a prominent analyst for Wedbush Securities, initiated coverage on Palantir last Friday with a bullish $25 price target on the stock. The price target is now the highest on the Street, but Ives defended it by calling Palantir the “Messi of AI”.

“In a demand environment that looks to evaluate the legal, ethical, and trustworthy effects of AI deployment, Palantir’s existing relationships with secure organizations such as the CIA, DoD, JPM, Cisco, AWS, Google and MSFT among others, validate PLTR’s excellence in security and compliance demonstrating the company’s ability to provide trusted solutions in sensitive environments,” Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Ives’ Outperform rating on Palantir stock is well off the mainstream view, however. The average Wall Street analyst price target is $13.50, based on forecasts taken from the past three months. The most common view is just that Palantir is overvalued based on PLTR trading for a $40 billion market cap while generating slightly in excess of $2 billion in annual sales.