Palantir Earnings Preview: PLTR advances 6% ahead of quarterly results

- Palantir will deliver Q1 results after Monday's close.
- Wall Street expects earnings of $0.08 per share.
- Revenue is targeted to arrive at $617.6 million.
- US corporate customer growth and revenue will receive most focus.
Palantir (PLTR) stock is widely expected to best Wall Street expectations when it posts first-quarter results after the close on Monday, May 6. That is why the stock has garnered a 6% increase in value at this week’s session open.
PLTR stock has risen more than 6% at the time of writing to $24.80 as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 both gain 0.6%. It’s a big week for earnings, and much of Wall Street is poised for a flurry of quarterly reports from the likes of smaller growth stocks like Rivian (RIVN), Coupang (CPNG), Uber Technologies (UBER), AirBNB (ABNB), Affirm (AFRM), Roblox (RBLX) and DataDog (DDOG).
Palantir stock news
Wall Street consensus has Palantir earning $0.08 per adjusted share for Q1 on revenue of $617.6 million. The earnings forecast speaks to management’s continued marginal gains in profitability as it continues to focus its resources on revenue growth.
The revenue forecast would signify a healthy 17.6% gain in YoY sales for the quarter ending in March
Recent quarters have shown management endeavoring to spread its successful suite of data analysis products from the government to the private sector. The market may turn on how growth among US corporations turns out in the most recent quarter.
Color on the earnings call surrounding Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, which is geared toward corporate clients, will also be key.
"The company's commercial business is witnessing a strong acceleration, especially in the US, as demand for the company's AI Platform remains strong," wrote HSBC analysts in a client note last week.
“The big focus tonight will be hearing about AIP customer conversion, US commercial strength momentum, and the trajectory of larger deals in the pipeline,” wrote star analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities. Ives has $35 price target on PLTR.
Some analysts have also complained about “lumpy” revenue from Palantir’s often long-term contracts with government clients. In March, Palantir signed a $178 million deal with the US Army as part of the creation of a new targeting system.
Palantir stock forecast
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has recently crossed over bullishly, and it appears there are two prime targets for bulls on the chart.
First is the $25.50 resistance from February. Next comes the $27.25 resistance from the early March range high.
Below here are supportive structures at $21.85 and $20.84. Without a break of at least the $25.50 level afterhours, expect PLTR to pullback since the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing overbought levels.
But since PLTR stock is trading above its 20, 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, shares are positioned for an upside bounce.
PLTR daily chart
