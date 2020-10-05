Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK Stock) crashes hard to erase previous day rally

NASDAQ:OSTK sells off on Friday shedding 7% to close the week.

Overstock.com fell 17% during the month of September.

The spike on Thursday was from a bullish upgrade from a Wall Street analyst.

NASDAQ:OSTK has had a historical turnaround in 2020 and much of it can be attributed to the massive increase in demand for eCommerce based retail sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday another selloff took place as the stock dropped by 7.08% to close the trading session at $77.93, which still represents a 5% increase from Monday, mostly due to the spike on Thursday. Shares are still up over 720% during the past 52 weeks and current trading levels are still up nearly 3000% from the lows that it dipped to in March.

Much of the surge on Thursday was caused by Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian, who doubled down on his outperform rating and slapped a brand new price target of $92 on the stock which would imply near 20% upside from Friday’s close. Arounian also made sure to place Overstock.com on Wedbush’s Best Ideas List, which has previously included companies such as Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Needless to say, it is a list that places Overstock.com with some pretty good company in terms of stocks that have outperformed the broader markets.

OSTK stock news

Analyst upgrades are always tremendous short-term stimulators, but the company still needs to maintain performance in the long-run. OSTK has established itself in the online retail space due to the increase in eCommerce demand from COVID-19, but what happens when that demand runs out? As all online-only retailers, Overstock.com is at the mercy of the continued need for purchasing goods online. A COVID-19 vaccine, or decrease in the virus’ spread, could spell a drop in reliance on sites like Overstock.com, especially if brick and mortar stores fully open back up.