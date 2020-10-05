Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK Stock) crashes hard to erase previous day rally

- NASDAQ:OSTK sells off on Friday shedding 7% to close the week.
- Overstock.com fell 17% during the month of September.
- The spike on Thursday was from a bullish upgrade from a Wall Street analyst.
NASDAQ:OSTK has had a historical turnaround in 2020 and much of it can be attributed to the massive increase in demand for eCommerce based retail sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday another selloff took place as the stock dropped by 7.08% to close the trading session at $77.93, which still represents a 5% increase from Monday, mostly due to the spike on Thursday. Shares are still up over 720% during the past 52 weeks and current trading levels are still up nearly 3000% from the lows that it dipped to in March.
Much of the surge on Thursday was caused by Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian, who doubled down on his outperform rating and slapped a brand new price target of $92 on the stock which would imply near 20% upside from Friday’s close. Arounian also made sure to place Overstock.com on Wedbush’s Best Ideas List, which has previously included companies such as Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Needless to say, it is a list that places Overstock.com with some pretty good company in terms of stocks that have outperformed the broader markets.
OSTK stock news
Analyst upgrades are always tremendous short-term stimulators, but the company still needs to maintain performance in the long-run. OSTK has established itself in the online retail space due to the increase in eCommerce demand from COVID-19, but what happens when that demand runs out? As all online-only retailers, Overstock.com is at the mercy of the continued need for purchasing goods online. A COVID-19 vaccine, or decrease in the virus’ spread, could spell a drop in reliance on sites like Overstock.com, especially if brick and mortar stores fully open back up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.