OPEC+ decision would put a floor under oil prices - BNP Paribas

The decision by OPEC+, a group of 24 nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to cut the oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day, would put a floor under prices at best, according to analysts at BNP Paribas.

Oil benchmarks – West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent – are trading in the green at press time. While a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $24.00, representing a 5.4% rise on the day, Brent is trading at $32.88, up 4.45% on the day.

"After an initial positive reaction in oil prices, we expect the OPEC+ decision at best to establish a floor under the market," said BNP analysts.

Key quotes