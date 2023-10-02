Share:

Oil (WTI) slides in the red after being up firmly in the green earlier.

The US Dollar is roaring again and flirts with a break of 1.05 in EUR/USD.

The door is open towards $94 with more headlines underway in the wake of the Adipec meeting.

Oil prices are sliding lower after surprise bearish comments from S&P Global CEO Dan Yergin saying that non-OPEC output is outpacing demand. Energy ministers and the Oil industry are gathering for the biggest energy conference in the Middle East, which could become a key catalyst for Oil prices throughout the week. Earlier on the summit, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister Suhail al Mazrouei said that OPEC+ has the right policy in place.

The US Dollar (USD) did not get much time to enjoy the party over its eleventh straight week of gains. It was a close call last week, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) locking in gains in the last few trading hours. The US government shutdown might be solved for now, but the US Congress pushed the budget showdown to November, kicking the can down the road for roughly six weeks as in mid-November the US Treasury will once again run out of funds.

Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $89 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $91.35 per barrel at the time of writing.

Oil news and market movers

The annual Adipec summit is to take place in Abu Dhabi this week, with all important ministers and Oil producers in the Middle-East joining.

In the wake of the start of the Adipec Summit, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister Suhail al Mazrouei said that OPEC+ has the right policy in place to deal with current market conditions.

More comments from Mazrouei later were that the UAE is on track to produce 5 million barrels per day by 2027. The oil price needs to encourage investments, the minister went on commenting.

On the Adipec summit, S&P Global CEO Dan Yergin said that non-OPEC countries are ramping up their oil output that is could outpace actual demand.

The crude Oil pipeline running from the Kurdistan region in Iraq to the Mediterranean coast of Turkey will resume operations this week, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Eni, the Italian energy company, and its CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a Bloomberg interview that more OPEC+ production cuts are highly unlikely and that the worst is over.

Pankaj Jain, Indian secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that currently prices are too high from the oil producing countries. “High prices lead to demand destruction,” Jain commented.

Oil Technical Analysis: $94 emerges as nearby target

Oil prices are recovering after the firm price decline recorded on Thursday and Friday. The fact that the sell-off gets halted that quickly means that traders and market participants are still buying the dip. This should see Crude pushing back up to $94 soon.

On the upside, the double top from October and November of last year at $93.12 remains the level to beat. Although it got breached on Thursday, the level never got a daily close above it. Should $93.12 be taken out, look for $97.11, the high of August 2022.

On the downside, a new floor is formed near $88 with the high of September 5 and 11 underpinning the current price action. Proof of this already exists with the dip of September 13 and September 21, which reversed ahead of $88. Should $88 break , the peak of August 10 needs to be enough to catch the dip near $84.20.



US WTI Crude (Daily Chart)