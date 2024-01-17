- WTI Oil sinks further as oversupply keeps hitting markets.
- Despite Red Sea tensions, Oil is still flowing.
- The US Dollar Index popped above 103 and is at crossroads with more upside on the radar.
Oil prices are dropping nearly 1% again this Wednesday with Oil traders sending the black fuel cheaper. The move comes on recent numbers from Russia that reveal it is not complying with the production cuts it agreed upon in the last OPEC+ meeting last year. With Russia’s seaborne crude hitting a near 3.43 million barrels per day, it is breaching its commitment to lower its production by 500,000 barrels per day with instead only 134,000 barrels per day.
Meanwhile, the DXY US Dollar Index is back on the map with first the victory of the former US President Donald Trump in Iowa triggering a substantial appreciation of the Greenback. A second appreciation came overnight with US Federal Reserve’s Christopher Waller who backtracked on earlier dovish comments and now pushed back against the enthusiasm of the markets. In a repricing towards interest rates remaining steady for longer, equities are dropping, yields are soaring and the Greenback has the wind in its sails.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $71.23 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $76.83 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil News and Market Movers: Russia not keeping its words
- The World Economic Forum in Davos is entering its third day with already quite a few comments from central bankers coming out.
- The Monthly OPEC Market report is due to be released this Wednesday.
- Near 21:30, the American Petroleum Institute (API) is due to release the weekly Crude Oil Stockpile. Previous number was a big drawdown of 5.215 million barrels.
- Local Oil prices in the US are seeing a wider differential with the Bakken shale production facing an outage. Prices near Houston went up by $2.20 per barrel against Cushing (Oklahoma) prices. Substantial drawdowns might occur at Cushing as well, as Midwest refiners will need to revert to Cushing, in order to replace lost supply out of Bakken via the Dakota pipeline.
Oil Technical Analysis: Supply just got even bigger
Oil prices are being hit again, for a third day this week. While already trading at a weekly loss, the revelation that Russia is breaching the production cuts it committed to, means bad news for the balance between supply and demand. Another surge in supply means the balance is titled again to lower prices with refiners and buyers have the luxury to pick out the cheapest one to buy from in an overcrowded market of sellers.
On the upside, $74 continues to act as a line in the sand after yet another failed break above it on Friday. Although quite far off, $80 comes into the picture should tensions build further. Once $80 is broken, $84 is next on the topside once Oil sees a few daily closes above the $80 level.
Below $74, the $67 level could still come into play as the next support to trade at, as it aligns with a triple bottom from June. Should that triple bottom break, a new low for 2023 could be close at $64.35 – the low of May and March – as the last line of defence. Although still quite far off, $57.45 is worth mentioning as the next level to keep an eye on if prices fall sharply.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is recovering losses while heading toward 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar is trading firmer amid a risk-off mood. The Euro is finding a floor, thanks to the hawkish ECB chorus. US Retail Sales data is next in focus.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2700 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2700, helped by surprisingly hot UK CPI inflation data. The hot inflation data dashes hopes of aggressive BoE interest rate cuts this year, lifting the Pound Sterling. Traders await US Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold price extends downside as Fed rate cut bets ease
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred. A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months.
US December Retail Sales are taking center stage
US yields maintain yesterday’s rise. Later today, the US December retail sales are taking center stage. Monthly sales growth is expected at 0.4% M/M (0.2% for the control group).