- Oil (WTI) trades at $78.90, steering further away from $80.
- The US Dollar gave markets a knee-jerk reaction after surprise US Dollar strength..
- The weekly API numbers were a disappointing drawdown and could push Oil prices further downwards.
Oil prices are trading lower this Wednesday ahead of the weekly important Energy Information Administration (EAI) Crude Oil Stock Changes. The overnight numbers from the American Petroleum Institute came in below estimates and slashed oil prices. The API number printed only a drawdown of -2.418M barrels, where -2.9M was expected.
Projections of the EAI numbers for Wednesday point to a drawdown for both the high and low estimate. In order to trigger a spike in oil prices, the drawdown this Wednesday needs to beat the highest estimation of -3.1M. The lowest estimation is at -2.39M, so any number between the range or less severe than -2.39M could be translated into cheaper oil as the US stockpiles are under less demand than expected.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $78.88 per barrel, Brent Oil at $83.10.
Oil news and market movers
- The weekly important Energy Information Administration (EAI) Crude Oil Stock Changes are due at 14:30 GMT. Expectations are between -2.39M to -3.1M of drawdowns. Previous number last week was a cut of -5.96M and will be hard to beat.
- S&P Global will release its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the US at 13:45 GMT. The Services Index is expected to stay broadly steady from the previous 52.3 reading and print 52.2 for August. The Manufacturing Index is expected to stay in contraction, moving from 49 to 49.3. The overall Composite Index is expected to be unchanged at 52.0. The numbers will be market moving for Oil as well as any slowdown in the PMI numbers could mean less demand for oil.
- Tropical depression Franklin is moving further inland, away from the Texas’ shores.
- All eyes are focused on Friday, when the annual Jackson Hole Symposium will be the focal point for the week. In the event, the US Federal Reserve tends to signal a change in its monetary policy going forward.
Oil Technical Analysis: head and shoulders risk
Oil price is signalling alert messages to the markets after the slump in the weekly API numbers on Tuesday. Oil takes another step back on Wednesday ahead of the weekly EAI numbers, which could act as catalyst for a downward breakout in the head-and-shoulders pattern on the charts. The line in the sand is $78.50, and once broken oil prices could slide as much as 6%.
On the upside, $81.68, Monday’s high, is the one to beat in order to trigger a small uptrend. Should WTI continue its performance of higher lows and higher highs, pressure could build toward $82. In order to print a fresh monthly high, the peak of mid-August at $84.32 is the one to beat when demand takes over and supply cannot follow suit.
On the downside, a temporary bottom is being formed around $78.50 and acts as a base in the current head-and-shoulders pattern. Should the EAI numbers point to a weaker oil price, expect to get the shoulders pattern being completed, erasing the weekly gains from July 20. Expect some support near $77 from the double top on July 13, though rather expect the bottom roughly 6% lower near $74.
WTI US OIL (Daily Chart)
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
