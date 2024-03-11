- WTI Oil enters in range trade after Aramco scrubs production boost.
- Oil traders are still positioned for more upside potential with bullish option market positioning.
- The US Dollar Index steady below 103.00, with data-driven week ahead while Fed enters blackout period.
Oil prices are trading sideways this Monday with some slim gains on the back of headlines that Saudi Arabia’s Aramco has postponed plans to boost its production from 12 to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. Still, the news only moves the price by a touch because the actual production was never close at these levels, and thus is not being taken away from markets. All in all, nothing changed much and this puts the Crude in a bit of a range between $75 and $80.
The US Dollar is entering a week in which it will move from one data point to the next. The glue or guidance that markets normally get from US Federal Reserve members’ speeches will not be taking place this week as the Fed has entered its blackout period ahead of the rate decision and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech next week. Expect thus a very whipsaw week for the US Dollar, facing scenarios such as when one data point contradicts the next, or an accelerated move in one direction when all data falls in line with one bias.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.47 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $81.74 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: Aramco retreats
- The situation in Gaza remains in a stalemate with no ceasefire deal reached over the weekend. With Ramadam having started, the people in Gaza remain in search of food and basic supplies.
- Saudi Aramco has halted its plans to boost its oil-production capacity. The reasoning behind it is the robust non-OPEC supply growth in recent months, which could create a severe supply glut in the market.
- Furthermore, Saudi Aramco is set to boost its dividend payments as elevated benchmark Oil prices are boosting revenue and cash flow for the company.
- An Oil tanker in India has hit a crude import terminal at Sikka port. The timing of possible delays in Crude deliveries is still unclear.
Oil Technical Analysis: Can the US keep this up?
Oil prices are starting to give shape to a bandwidth between $75 and $80 as a healthy equilibrium between buyers and sellers appears to be in place. The fact that Saudi Aramco did not go ahead with its production boost shows that it sees no urgency to do so, although these plans are ready in a drawer to be pulled out one day. With the US Dollar tilted to more weakness, more upside in Oil could still be on the horizon.
Oil bulls still clearly see more upside potential. The break above $80 though does not seem to be taking place that quickly, and $86 is appearing as the next cap. Further up, $86.90 follows suit before targeting $89.64 and $93.98 as top levels.
On the downside, the 100-day and the 55-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are near $75.71 and $75.31, respectively. Add the pivotal level near $75.27, and it looks like the downside is very limited and well-equipped to resist the selling pressure.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.0950 as markets stay cautious
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range below 1.0950 in the European trading hours on Monday, extending its sideways movement amid a steady US Dollar and a tepid risk tone. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of Tuesday's US CPI data release.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is on a steady decline toward 1.2800t in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar has stalled its losing streak, as markets turn risk-averse ahead of the all-important US CPI report due on Tuesday. BoE policymaker Mann's speech awaited.
Gold price seems poised to appreciate further amid rising June Fed rate cut bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its consolidative price move heading into the European session on Monday and remains below the record peak touched on Friday.
Ethereum price trades above $4,000 while anti-Ether political campaigns downplay spot ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) price trades volatile on Monday’s European session, exceeding the $4,000 psychological level, gaining momentum after the weekend’s lull.
Three fundamentals for the week: US inflation and related figures dominate trading Premium
There is only one day of rest between the Nonfarm Payrolls and the next set of fireworks – which is set to be even more spectacular. US CPI data stand out, and the other releases of the week are also related to inflation.