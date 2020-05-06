- WTI Futures on NYMEX fails to extend recoveries from 50-HMA.
- A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support.
- Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures drop to $23.68, down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading.
The oil benchmark currently declines towards 50-HMA level near $23.45 whereas an upward sloping trend line from April 28, currently near $22.90, could check bears afterward.
Should there be a clear downside past-$22.90, a horizontal line comprising Friday’s top near $20.50 can offer an intermediate halt before dragging the quote to 200-HMA, at $17.90 now.
Meanwhile, buyers will look for entries beyond an immediate falling trend line around $25.20.
In doing so, the monthly top near $26.10 will be the key to watch as a break of which pose a serious challenge to $30.00 round-figure.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
