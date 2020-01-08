Crude Oil Turns Negative After Iran's Attack Spike
Crude Oil turned negative once a new high was reached on Wednesday, ending at $65.62, driven by Iran's missile attack on a group of the United States military bases in Iraq.
Currently, Crude Oil has dropped 94 cents or 1.50%, touching $61.72, while Brent Oil stumbles 79 cents or 1.14% falling to the $67.54
On Wednesday morning, Iranian forces carried out a retaliatory attack against United States forces in Iraq. The attack was carried out employing more than a dozen ballistic missiles against various bases housing United States troops in Iraq, according to Pentagon officials.
These attacks caused the rise of crude Oil up to April 2019 levels. Read more...
Oil Price Analysis: WTI tumbles to $60 a barrel
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is strongly rejecting the 65 handle while trading above the main SMAs.
Crude oil four-hour chart
Black gold is having a sharp selloff to $60 a barrel and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the bears took control the market is more likely to continue to explore lower prices towards 57 and 55.50 price levels. Resistances are seen near 61, 62 and 63 handles. Read more...
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
De-escalation of tensions in Middle East weigh on oil
In his prepared statement on Wednesday, President Trump acknowledged that no Americans were harmed from Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq and said Iran was appearing to be standing down. "The US is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," Trump added.
Earlier in the day, the initial market reaction to reports of Iranian missile strikes caused the WTI to jump to its highest level since April at $65.62 on heightened concerns over supply disruptions. Read more...
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.01
|Today Daily Change
|-2.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.31
|Today daily open
|62.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.88
|Daily SMA50
|58.56
|Daily SMA100
|57
|Daily SMA200
|57.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.17
|Previous Daily Low
|62.15
|Previous Weekly High
|64.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.67
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data
AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday. The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades. Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.
USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle
The spot reached the 109.00 handle and is now finding support just above it and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control the market can try to push higher towards 109.50 and 109.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts
Oil prices plunged on Wed, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.