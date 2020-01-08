Oil Price Analysis: WTI tumbles to $60 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI had a selloff with a very wide range this Wednesday. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 59 support. 
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is strongly rejecting the 65 handle while trading above the main SMAs. 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
Black gold is having a sharp selloff to $60 a barrel and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the bears took control the market is more likely to continue to explore lower prices towards 57 and 55.50 price levels. Resistances are seen near 61, 62 and 63 handles. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.14
Today Daily Change -2.57
Today Daily Change % -4.10
Today daily open 62.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.88
Daily SMA50 58.56
Daily SMA100 57
Daily SMA200 57.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.17
Previous Daily Low 62.15
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech

EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech

US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech

USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech

The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.

USD/JPY News

WTI tumbles to $60 a barrel

WTI tumbles to $60 a barrel

Black gold is having a sharp selloff to $60 a barrel and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the bears took control the market is more likely to continue to explore lower prices towards 57 and 55.50 price levels.

Oil News

USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech

USD/JPY: Bulls took over with Trump’s speech

The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen. Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered. USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures