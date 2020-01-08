WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict

  • US Pres. Trump says US is ready to embrace peace.
  • Crude oil prices fall sharply following earlier upsurge.
  • Crude oil stocks in US rose unexpectedly in week ending January 3rd. 

Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.

De-escalation of tensions in Middle East weigh on oil

In his prepared statement on Wednesday, President Trump acknowledged that no Americans were harmed from Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq and said Iran was appearing to be standing down. "The US is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it," Trump added.

Earlier in the day, the initial market reaction to reports of Iranian missile strikes caused the WTI to jump to its highest level since April at $65.62 on heightened concerns over supply disruptions.

In the meantime, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories in the US rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending January 3rd, compared with analysts' expectation for a draw of 3.5 million barrels, and put additional weight on crude oil prices.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.15
Today Daily Change -2.56
Today Daily Change % -4.08
Today daily open 62.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.88
Daily SMA50 58.56
Daily SMA100 57
Daily SMA200 57.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.17
Previous Daily Low 62.15
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

