Oil Price Analysis: Potential cracks showing in downtrend

- Oil is in a short-term downtrend but is showing signs that could be early evidence of a reversal.
- Oil has formed a bullish Doji candlestick reversal pattern at the day’s lows which could hail a stronger recovery.
- A break above the major trendline would be required for confirmation – as things stand the downtrend remains intact.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil is trading up over a percent at $78.01 on Thursday.
The commodity is in a short-term downtrend on the 4-hour chart (below) which given the old saying “the trend is your friend” would be expected to continue, favoring shorts over longs.
WTI Oil, however, is showing some early bullish reversal signs. It formed a Doji Japanese candle at Thursday’s 76.74 lows (shaded rectangle). This was followed by two bullish candles in a row. Although it is too early to say for sure, the candlestick formation could be an indication of a short-term change of trend.
Oil 4-hour Chart
If Oil can continue rising up and definitively pierce above the green down trendline at roughly $79.00 it would be a sign that the short-term trend had reversed.
A definitive break above the trendline would be one accompanied by a longer-than-average green candle that closed near its highs or three green candles in a row that broke above the trendline.
Such a break would be expected to climb to a target at about $80.00, the resistance level of the May 20 lower high.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator is below the zero-line indicating a bearish environment. The blue MACD line is looking like it is about to cross above its red signal line, however, which would give a buy signal in line with the possibility of a reversal indicated by the Japanese candlestick pattern.
Alternatively, a capitulation and continuation of the still-intact downtrend would see WTI Oil price extend lower. A break below the May 15 monthly low at $76.38 would add confirmation to the bear trend and probably result in a move down to support from an older low at roughly $75.75 initially, with deeper declines attacking major historic support at $71.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0850 area after falling toward 1.0800 earlier in the day. The upbeat PMI data from Germany and the EU support the Euro on Thursday as market focus shifts to Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.2700. The PMI data from the UK showed that Composite PMI edged lower to 52.8 in May (preliminary) from 54.1 in April, limiting Pound Sterling's gains ahead of key data releases from the US.
Gold stays in negative territory below $2,370
Gold struggles to stage a rebound and trades in negative territory below $2,370 following Wednesday's sharp decline. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.4% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to keep its footing ahead of US PMI data.
As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode
It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to persist in May
On Thursday, S&P Global will issue its flash estimates of the United States (US) Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), a monthly survey of business activity. The survey is separated into services and manufacturing output and aggregated into a single statistic, the Composite PMI.