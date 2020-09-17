Oil Price Analysis: Massive move in WTI as JMMC meeting proves pivotal

- WTI is trading 1.76% higher after the JMMC proved to be bullish.
- The market has now pushed through USD 41.00 per barrel.
WIT 4-hour chart
The OPEC+ JMMC panel agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December. This is big news as the market was waiting for the group to taper and for more oil supply to come back to the markets. OPEC is concerned over the impact of second virus wave according to the draft statement.
Looking at the chart it seemed like the price was starting to reverse and make lower highs and lower lows. After the announcement was released the green resistance just above USD 39.00 per barrel was taken out to the upside. Now the market needs to test the previous distribution and the point of control is the blue line at USD 42.50 per barrel.
The trend could now move back in the upward direction. The indicators are now moving higher as this spike continues. The MACD histogram is firmly green and the signal lines have crossed again to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is overbought but there is a small divergence. This suggests there could be a small breather coming up.
It will be interesting to see if the price breaks the blue resistance zone and if it does another high could be made in the medium term. Before that, there is an upward sloping trendline that could provide some resistance. This was broken but as we know trendlines are often retested. For now, the bull market continues.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|1.88
|Today daily open
|40.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.79
|Daily SMA50
|41.22
|Daily SMA100
|37.83
|Daily SMA200
|41.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.58
|Previous Daily Low
|38.61
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7300
AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating the bounce above 0.7300, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board following the sell-off overnight. Markets reassessed the Fed's decision after the persistently high US jobless claims.
USD/JPY: Bears cheer five-day losing streak below 105.00
USD/JPY recently marked a quick 11-pip up-move before erasing it to stay under 105.00. Tokyo’s end of the week fixing may have taken clues from Japan’s National CPI data for an upswing. Challenges to risk, BOJ’s hawkish stand keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold reaches Volume Cluster, what next?
Gold has rallied out from a sideways channel and has claimed the volume cluster area. Bulls taking control as price break the prior resistance now turns support. Resistance is critical at this juncture and may give way to further bullish support.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment September Preview: A large dose of reality
The recovery in American consumer attitudes has stalled. June’s promising jump to 78.1 has reverted to late summer lethargy barely above the April lockdown low of 71.8. Market impact of consumer sentiment figures will be limited.
WTI: 200-bar SMA guards immediate upside beyond $41.00
WTI fizzles the run-up above $40.00 after flashing two-week high of $41.48. The black gold surged to the highest since September 04 the previous day after breaking 100-bar SMA.