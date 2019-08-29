Oil defying gravity at trend-line resistance, prospects for $60 increasing

- The price of a barrel of oil has been climbing on the charts and is now well placed for higher levels.
- Bears still lurking below 60, with sights on the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70.
The Bulls have managed to get into a bullish position which opens risk towards the 60 handle on the daily outlook while the price is now testing the upper GMMA band's resistance and is now above the 200-daily moving average. The trendline resistance is a major barrier though.
The bulls, do, however, need to close above the 60 handle with conviction as failures there leaves the fundamental sounder prospects of the 52 handle at risk where a breakdown here could lead to a test of the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70 on the wide.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|55.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.78
|Daily SMA50
|56.58
|Daily SMA100
|58.19
|Daily SMA200
|56.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.59
|Previous Daily Low
|55.26
|Previous Weekly High
|57.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.22
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
