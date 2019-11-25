Officials: No 'Phase Two' US-China deal on The horizon – RTRS

Reuters reports that an "ambitious “phase two” trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary “phase one” agreement, according to U.S. and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts."

Fx implications:

The news is antagonistic to markets that are trying to gain some traction on the bid following a series of more promising headlines. this highlights that regardless of a phase one deal, there is a very long and bumpy road ahead for investors. so far in trade today, the Yen has been positive, gold down and risk sentiment leaning with a bullish bias. However, headlines such as this will likely prevent a follow-through of the same.