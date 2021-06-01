- NZD/USD moves sideways in the initial Asian trading hours.
- US Treasury yields move slightly higher underpinning the demand for the US dollar.
- Risk on mood lends support to kiwi.
The NZD/USD/ pair treads water on Wednesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair extended the previous day’s sluggish price movement.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair trades at 0.7253, down 0.02% for the day.
The rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY) from the lower levels around 89.80 and is inching toward the 90 mark keeps pressure on NZD/USD. The US dollar follows the move in the US 10-year benchmark yields which rose to 1.60% with gains of 0.83%.
The US Treasury yields rise amid economic optimism while fears about inflation still persist. The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 61.2 in May beating the market expectation at 60.9% and the Markit Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to a new record.
On the other hand, Kiwi remained higher post-RBNZ hawkish forward guidance on rate hike expectations. However, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development pointed to increased vaccination drives in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the latest ANZ business outlook survey showed the New Zealand economy is struggling to keep up with demand, while cost and inflation pressure continue to build.
It is worth mentioning that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,204, down 0.05% for the day.
As for now, traders are bracing up for New Zealand Terms of Trade data and several Fed speeches to gauge the market sentiment.
NZD/USD Additional Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7255
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7227
|Daily SMA50
|0.715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7231
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unchanged for a second consecutive day at around 1.2220
EUR/USD trades around 1.2220 after peaking at 1.2254 on the back of encouraging US data. Stocks posted substantial gains at the opening, but trimmed most of them ahead of the close.
GBP/USD mounting pressure hints another leg south
The British Pound was the worst performer this Tuesday, as GBP/USD fell from an early high at 1.4228, a fresh two-year high, to as low as 1.4154, ending the day near the latter.
XAU/USD pulls away from multi-month highs, trades above $1,900
As per the Chart of the Week forecasted, the Gold (XAU/USD) price rallied to score a fresh daily high following a retest of the support structure. However, it failed to extend with momentum and has started to carve out a bearish closing candle for the day.
SAFEMOON probabilities align in favor of a 30% rally
SafeMoon price evolution over the past ten days has tested the patience of bullish SAFEMOON investors. The transition of the 50 four-hour SMA does establish a new level of support if the rookie digital asset commands some buying pressure.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.