NZDUSD consolidates below 0.7000 on stronger USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.7000 on Tuesday
  • US Dollar Index edges up on upbeat economic data and hawkish Fed officials.
  • Risk-aversion weighs on the Kiwi as Delta variant spokes investors.

NZD/USD extends the previous session's downside momentum in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair confides in a very narrow trading band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6992, up 0.01% for the day.

The buying pressure in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, drags NZD/USD toward the lower levels. The DXY trades steady above 92.70 amid a rise in US Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds scaled up to 1.32% on strong job opening data. Fed’s official’s hawkish view also aids in the strength of the greenback.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said that inflation is already at the level although labor market still had room for improvement to talk about taper soon.

The US job opening scaled up to a record high and hiring increased. 

Meanwhile, US Senate moved gradually toward formalizing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday. This also added to the optimism surrounding the greenback.    

In addition to that, the increasing corona cases in the Asia-Pacific region underpins the demand of the US dollar on the back of its global safe-haven asset.

As for now, all eyes are on US Nonfarm Productivity data to gauge the market sentiment.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.699
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.7009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6985
Daily SMA50 0.7044
Daily SMA100 0.7096
Daily SMA200 0.7103
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7063
Previous Daily Low 0.7001
Previous Weekly High 0.7089
Previous Weekly Low 0.6952
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6962
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7086
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

