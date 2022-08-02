- NZD/USD is under pressure as the US dollar bounces back.
- Unemployment data will be an important feature on the NZ calendar.
NZD/USD is down o the day by some 1.17% with the price falling from a high of 0.6343 to a low of 0.6253. The greenback has picked up a safe haven bid relating to tensions surrounding Taiwan between the US and China.
''The Kiwi is lower this morning, having been sideswiped by a resurgence in the USD amid a stiff rise in US interest rates that was, in turn, fuelled by a plethora of hawkish comments by Fed officials, the essence of which was: inflation is still too high, it may not have turned, and the Fed’s job is far from done,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
''Whether that vibe is enough to bring about another more sustained bout of USD strength remains to be seen, but markets have certainly been very “glass half full” on both the US economy and the inflation/Fed hikes threat, and that wiped a few percent off the USD DXY last month.''
Looking ahead of the day, domestically, New Zealand's labour market will be important. The analysts at ANZ bank, who are calling for a 2.8% unemployment rate, say the ''data can be volatile, but if they beat expectations, that could see the NZD beat peers amid USD strength.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6257
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|0.633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6305
|Daily SMA100
|0.6492
|Daily SMA200
|0.666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6353
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6271
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
