- NZD/USD tumbled towards 0.5820s due to broad US Dollar strength.
- US economic data was positive, except for Durable Good Orders missing estimates.
- Market participants eye the US Core PCE, Consumer Sentiment, and Pending Home Sales.
The NZD/USD retreats from weekly highs reached around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and dived towards the 0.5820 area due to overall US Dollar strength across the board, blamed on the US economy beating growing expectations for the third quarter. Also, as shown by Wall Street closing in the red, a risk-off impulse was a headwind for the NZD. Therefore, the USD Dollar appreciated, as shown by the NZD/USD falling 0.10%, trading at 0.5824 at the time of writing.
NZD/USD wobbles trim some of its weekly gains on US data
US equities registered losses between 0.61% and 1.63%, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, up 0.61%. The US Department of Commerce reported that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q3 in the United States (US) grew by 2.6%, blowing estimates of 2.4%, a signal of resilience by the US economy amidst a period of tightening monetary conditions. However, the economy is showing that consumer spending is decelerating, reporting a 1.4% gain vs. 2% achieved in the second quarter.
At the same time, the US Department of Labor reported that unemployment claims increased by 217K but lower than 220K foreseen and above the previous week’s 214K. Even though most data was positive, Durable Goods Orders for September expanded by 0.4% MoM, below 0.6% estimates, showing that inventories are building up.
Hence, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of rivals, edged up by 0.82%, at 110.585, despite falling US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark note rate dropped 7 bps, at 3.929%, as traders speculation for a Fed pivot increased.
An absent New Zealand economic data would leave traders adrift to Australia’s PPI for Q3, alongside US Dollar dynamics. Contrarily, the US docket will feature the Federal Reserve preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and Pending Home Sales.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5828
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.5834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.567
|Daily SMA50
|0.5885
|Daily SMA100
|0.6074
|Daily SMA200
|0.6372
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6440 amid mixed signals
Market players struggled to find a certain way on Thursday as inflation concerns coupled with growth-related optimism. AUD/USD trimmed part of its recent gains but remains in the green on a weekly basis.
EUR/USD hit by gloomy ECB, upbeat US data
The EUR/USD pair turned lower on Thursday and trades in the 0.9960 price zone as the European Central Bank failed to impress investors with a 75 bps hike. Upbeat US data prevented a collapse as it benefited high-yielding assets.
Bank of Japan: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy? Premium
The BOJ will announce its decision on Friday. The central bank has maintained, up to these days, the ultra-loose monetary policy decided in 2016, which implies leaving the main interest rate at -0.1% and a yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.
Gold bulls are backed into a corner as US dollar corrects
The gold price is under pressure, forced back into a neutral zone on the daily chart. The hourly charts show that the price is balanced at a critical juncture. Investors look ahead to tomorrow's PCE and next week's Fed.
DOGE climbs 20% overnight, whale transactions hit two month peak
Meme coin Dogecoin witnessed its price rally in the tail end of Ethereum’s massive breakout over the past two days. Both Dogecoin transactions and trade volume climbed to levels seen in August. The meme coin yielded double-digit gains for holders.