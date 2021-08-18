NZD/USD trims a part of post-RBNZ recovery, up little around 0.6925 region

- NZD/USD staged a solid rebound from multi-month lows after RBNZ monetary policy decision.
- A subdued USD demand remained supportive; COVID-19 jitters kept a lid on any further gains.
- Investors look forward to the release of FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The NZD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its solid intraday bounce from multi-month lows and quickly retreated around 25 pips from daily swing highs. The pair was last seen trading with modest gains, near the 0.6925 region.
The pair witnessed some selling during the Asian session and dropped to the lowest level since November 2020 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its latest policy decision. The RBNZ decided to keep the cash rate on hold at 0.25% in light of new COVID cases in New Zealand and the imposition of fresh restrictions.
The intraday downfall, however, turned out to be short-lived and was quickly bought into after the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr left the door open for a rate hike in the near future. In fact, investors are now pricing in 60% chances of a hike in October, which, in turn, assisted the NZD/USD pair to attract some buying near the 0.6870-65 region.
The NZD/USD pair rallied over 80 pips from daily swing lows, though struggled to capitalize on the move beyond mid-0.6900s. Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was seen as the only factor that acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier kiwi.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating the previous day's strong move up amid signs of stability in the equity markets. This should lend some support to the NZD/USD pair as the market focus now shifts to the release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minuted, due later during the US session on Wednesday.
Investors will look for cues about the likely timing when the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6925
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.69
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?