NZD/USD trades with modest gains just below 0.6800 mark, lacks bullish conviction

- NZD/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
The NZD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering just a few pips below the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
The pair attracted some buying during the first half of the trading on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.6855 region, or a one-month high. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi. Despite the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases globally, investors remain optimistic over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared and is unlikely to derail the economic recovery. This was evident from the recent strong runup in the equity markets to record highs.
The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and so far, has struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6800 mark amid a modest US dollar strength. Expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed triggered a massive rally in the US Treasury bond yields on Monday, which, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the money markets have fully priced in the first-rate hike by May and two more by the end of 2022. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to 1.6420%, or the highest level since November 24.
Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key event/data risk. A rather busy week in terms of important US macro data kicks off with the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data later during the early North American session. The Fed is also scheduled to release the minutes of its December meeting on Wednesday, which will be followed by the ADP report and the ISM Services PMI on Thursday. The key focus, however, will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders and makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the 0.6855 resistance zone before positioning for any further gains. This would reaffirm that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom near the 0.6700 round-figure mark, or the 2021 low touched on December 15 and set the stage for some meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6792
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6792
|Daily SMA50
|0.6919
|Daily SMA100
|0.697
|Daily SMA200
|0.7033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6806
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.