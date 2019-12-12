NZD/USD trades in tight range below 0.66 following Wednesday's rally

- US Dollar Index stages modest recovery on Thursday.
- FOMC Chairman Powell shuts the door for a rate hike in near-term.
- Coming up: PPI data from US and Business PMI data from New Zealand.
The NZD/USD pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness in the second half of the day on Wednesday and rose to its highest level since late July at 0.6604. Although the pair struggles to push higher on Thursday, it continues to post small daily gains near 0.6590.
FOMC: No rate hikes in sight
As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its policy rate unchanged within the 1.5% - 1.75% at its December policy meeting. However, Chairman Jerome Powell said that he would have to see a significant and persistent increase in inflation to consider a rate hike and triggered a USD selloff. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, slumped to its lowest level in more than three months at 97.04 before staging a technical rebound.
Ahead of the mid-tier Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, the index is up 0.08% on the day at 97.15.
More importantly, investors will be keeping a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade talks. In case sides fail to reach a deal and the US ends up hiking tariffs on Chinese imports on Sunday, the trade-sensitive kiwi could start erasing this week's gains.
In the meantime, the Business NZ PMI data, which is expected to fall to 49.8 in November from 52.6 in October, from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus during the Asian trading hours on Friday.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6589
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6464
|Daily SMA50
|0.6398
|Daily SMA100
|0.6402
|Daily SMA200
|0.6538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6604
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6424
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute
Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD is set to rock. Live coverage.
GBP/USD slides from nine-month highs amid election speculation
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.32 as opinion polls show a further narrowing of the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA
USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.