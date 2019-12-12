NZD/USD trades in tight range below 0.66 following Wednesday's rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index stages modest recovery on Thursday.
  • FOMC Chairman Powell shuts the door for a rate hike in near-term.
  • Coming up: PPI data from US and Business PMI data from New Zealand.

The NZD/USD pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness in the second half of the day on Wednesday and rose to its highest level since late July at 0.6604. Although the pair struggles to push higher on Thursday, it continues to post small daily gains near 0.6590.

FOMC: No rate hikes in sight

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its policy rate unchanged within the 1.5% - 1.75% at its December policy meeting. However, Chairman Jerome Powell said that he would have to see a significant and persistent increase in inflation to consider a rate hike and triggered a USD selloff. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, slumped to its lowest level in more than three months at 97.04 before staging a technical rebound.

Ahead of the mid-tier Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, the index is up 0.08% on the day at 97.15.

More importantly, investors will be keeping a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade talks. In case sides fail to reach a deal and the US ends up hiking tariffs on Chinese imports on Sunday, the trade-sensitive kiwi could start erasing this week's gains.

In the meantime, the Business NZ PMI data, which is expected to fall to 49.8 in November from 52.6 in October, from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus during the Asian trading hours on Friday.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6589
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.6588
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6464
Daily SMA50 0.6398
Daily SMA100 0.6402
Daily SMA200 0.6538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6604
Previous Daily Low 0.6522
Previous Weekly High 0.6576
Previous Weekly Low 0.6424
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6539
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6457
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6621
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6703

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

