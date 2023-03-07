NZD/USD trades at new YTD lows at 0.6103 as investors expect a 50 bps hike in March

- NZD/USD dropped 85 pips of 1.38% in Tuesday’s session on hawkish comments by Fed officials.
- The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented that higher rates are needed and opened the door for aggressive tightening.
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: A break below 0.6100 will pave the way toward 0.6000.
NZD/USD plummets as the New York session wanes following the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony at the US Senate. Powell rattled equity markets as it shifted toward a hawkish stance and turned sentiment sour. Therefore, the NZD/USD is dropping 1.29% and exchanges hands at 0.6114.
NZD weakens on an aggressive Fed that bolstered the USD
Wall Street closed with losses following Powell’s speech. The US Fed Chair commented that the US central bank would increase rates at larger sizes if needed. Powell added, “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.”
The US economy showed improvement in January, as wholesale trade rose by 1.0% MoM, beating forecasts. Stock levels dropped 0.4%, matching what the market expected.
Money market futures are beginning to reprice an aggressive Fed, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, with odds that the Fed would hike 50 bps at 70.5% at the upcoming meeting. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a fresh nine-week high at 105.654, gaining more than 1%. The US 10-year bond yields pierced the 4% threshold before retreating to 3.972%.
The NZD/USD tumbled to new YTD lows of 0.6103, and levels last reached on November 21, 2022. The NZD/USD collapsed from around 0.6190s toward the day’s low when Powell’s headlines crossed news screens.
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, the kiwi was slightly bolstered by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 25 bps interest rate increase, which was perceived as a “dovish” hike. Data-wise, the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) in the NZ docket showed that most dairy products cooled down, except for whole milk powder. The GDT Price Index fell 0.7%, shrugging off analysts’ expectations of higher prices.
NZD/USD Technical analysis
The NZD/USD daily chart portrays the pair as bearish-biased, further cemented by oscillators with negative readings. A death cross is confirmed, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossing below the 200-day EMA, which would warrant further downside in the NZD/USD.
Once the NZD/USD tumbles below 0.6100, that would exacerbate a fall toward the November 17 low at 0.6064. A breach of the latter would clear the path towards 0.6000.
What to watch?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured at four-month low under 0.6600 as RBA’s Lowe sounds dovish
AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6585-80, the lowest levels since early November 2022, showing little reaction to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s dovish remarks during early Wednesday.
EUR/USD drops further below 1.0600 on hawkish Powell remarks; DXY soars Premium
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined from 1.0650, hitting levels under 1.0550. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said that they are ready to increase the pace of rate hikes, triggering a US Dollar rally.
Gold plunges to near $1,810 as Fed prepares for higher terminal rate
Gold price has witnessed an intense sell-off from the market participants as Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony before Congress, has confirmed that the central bank is prepared for more rates than previously anticipated.
Is Enjin Coin price poised for a 27% rally as Binance adds the token to its Proof of Reserves?
Enjin Coin price followed the broader market bullish cues as the altcoin treaded upwards, adding to yesterday's rise. This is despite the hawkish view from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that higher interest rate hikes are on the cards.
Risk rally withers on hawkish Powell comments
Stocks came looking fairly confident, and aiming to build on last week’s late gains. A more dovish RBA meeting seemed to provide the appetiser ahead of Powell’s testimony, but the Fed chairman has poured cold water on the rally.