NZD/USD: The sharp reversal lower comes to a halt ahead of the 55-DMA at 0.6633 – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD stages a modest rebound after dropping to two-week lows at 0.6639. Supports at 0.6639/33 and 0.6601/6600 ideally hold for further rangebound trading, with resistance seen initially at 0.6678, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD forcefully extended its rejection from the pivotal July 2019 and current 2020 highs as well as the 200-week average at 0.6783/98 on Monday. However, the correction lower is so far coming to a halt just ahead the 55-day average at 0.6639/33 and with key price support just below at 0.6601, we ideally look for the zone to hold for further rangebound trading.”
“Below 0.6639/33 would see a move back to the 0.6601/00 support, which is a key technical inflection point. Beyond here though would see a small ‘double top’ complete to suggest significant further weakness.”
“We see resistance initially at 0.6678, then 0.6693/96, above would ease the immediate downside pressure for a move back to the aforementioned 0.6783/98 area, which we expect to cap for now to maintain the range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown
GBP/USD soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown
EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro.
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.