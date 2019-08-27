NZD/USD technical analysis: Under pressure despite bullish turn by key indicator

- NZD/USD's daily MACD histogram has turned bullish in first since July 24.
- NZD/USD created a long-tailed candle on Monday, signaling seller exhaustion.
NZD/USD has come under pressure in Asia, but the losses could be short-lived as a key trend-following indicator has turned bullish for the first time since July 24.
The moving average convergence divergence histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has crossed above zero on the daily chart, confirming a bullish reversal, that is, an end of the sell-off from the July 19 high of 0.6791 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
Supporting MACD's bullish view is Monday's long-tailed candle – a sign of seller exhaustion near 0.6341.
So, the stage looks set for a corrective rally to the former support-turned-resistance of 0.6482 (May 23 low).
So far, however, the pair has struggled to put on a good show. As of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6385, representing 0.10% losses on the day.
The case for the corrective rally would weaken if the pair finds acceptance below Monday's low of 0.6341.
Daily chart
Trend: Bounce likely
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.6482
- R2 0.6443
- R1 0.6419
- PP 0.638
-
- S1 0.6356
- S2 0.6317
- S3 0.6293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1098 level
EUR/USD erased parts of the Friday’s gains this Monday. On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
GBP/USD: Cable enters the Asian session near the 1.2216 level
GBP/USD is ending Monday near its daily low. The pair trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). This Monday the market is retreating below the 1.2300 figure.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold stays firm near $1527 amid traders’ indecision
Gold refrains from carrying the previous pullback from multi-year highs as it takes the bids to $1,527 during the early Asian session. In a reaction to the US-CN trade war, the Bullion surged to the fresh high since April 2013 during the week-start.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to drop to 129.5 in August from 135.7 in July. The Present Situation Index was 170.9 in July up from 164.3 in June. The Expectations Index was 112.2 in July and 97.6 in June.