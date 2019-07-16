NZD/USD technical analysis: Off 3-month highs, bullish momentum weakening

NZD/USD has backed off from a three-month high of 0.6736.

A key indicator is showing signs of bullish exhaustion.

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6727, having hit a high of 0.6736 earlier today. That has been the highest level since April 17.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the 4-hour chart hasn't confirmed the three-month high, a sign the bullish momentum may be running out of steam.

As a result, a minor pullback to 0.67 cannot be ruled out. It is worth noting that the 200-day moving average is currently located at 0.6709 with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reporting bullish conditions with an-above 50 reading. The MACD on the daily chart is also biased bullish.

Hence, a dip to 0.6709-0.67 could be short-lived. Overall, the path of least resistance will remain to the higher side as long as the pair is held above Monday's low of 0.6684.

4-hour chart

Trend: pullback likely

Pivot points