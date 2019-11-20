NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Finds some support near 0.6400 handle, descending trend-line breakpoint

- The positive momentum once again fails near 100-day SMA.
- The overnight resistance breakpoint helped limit the downtick.
- The technical set-up support prospects for some dip-buying.
The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move to over two-week tops and once again started retreating from 100-day SMA barrier on Wednesday.
The pullback dragged the pair below 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.6324-0.6437 recent upsurge, albeit bulls showed some resilience near a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint.
The mentioned resistance-turned-support is closely followed by 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders ahead of the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have still managed to hold in the bullish territory and continue to support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying interest at lower levels.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below 100-hour SMA support, currently near the 0.6400 handle, before confirming that the recent bounce might have run out of the steam.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 100-day SMA, around the 0.6435 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards monthly swing highs near the 0.6465 region.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards reclaiming the key 0.6500 psychological mark en-route the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6422
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6382
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6436
|Daily SMA200
|0.6566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6431
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6362
|Previous Weekly High
|0.642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
