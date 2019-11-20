NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Finds some support near 0.6400 handle, descending trend-line breakpoint

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The positive momentum once again fails near 100-day SMA.
  • The overnight resistance breakpoint helped limit the downtick.
  • The technical set-up support prospects for some dip-buying.

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's goodish intraday positive move to over two-week tops and once again started retreating from 100-day SMA barrier on Wednesday.
 
The pullback dragged the pair below 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.6324-0.6437 recent upsurge, albeit bulls showed some resilience near a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint.
 
The mentioned resistance-turned-support is closely followed by 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders ahead of the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have still managed to hold in the bullish territory and continue to support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying interest at lower levels.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained weakness below 100-hour SMA support, currently near the 0.6400 handle, before confirming that the recent bounce might have run out of the steam.
 
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 100-day SMA, around the 0.6435 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards monthly swing highs near the 0.6465 region.
 
Some follow-through buying has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards reclaiming the key 0.6500 psychological mark en-route the very important 200-day SMA barrier.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6422
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6382
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6436
Daily SMA200 0.6566
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6431
Previous Daily Low 0.6362
Previous Weekly High 0.642
Previous Weekly Low 0.6324
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6383
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6337
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6313
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6452
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6522

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

