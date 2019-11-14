NZD/USD technical analysis: Bears challenging 0.6375 confluence support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls failed to capitalize on the post-RBNZ upsurge to over one-week tops.
  • Subsequent weakness might turn the pair vulnerable to retest 0.6300 mark.

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's post-RBNZ upsurge to over one-week tops and started retreating from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6466-0.6322 recent downfall.
 
The intraday downfall has now dragged the pair to fresh session lows, around the 0.6375 confluence support, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and lost positive momentum on the daily chart, shifting the near-term outlook back in favour of bearish traders.
 
Some follow-through selling below the mentioned confluence support will reinforce the negative bias and accelerate the slide back towards mid-0.6300s en-route weekly lows support near the 0.6325 region.
 
On the flip side, the 0.6400 handle, coinciding with 50% Fibo. level now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the stage seems set for a move towards challenging the 0.6440-50 heavy supply zone.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6374
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 0.6413
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6379
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6447
Daily SMA200 0.6573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.642
Previous Daily Low 0.6327
Previous Weekly High 0.6466
Previous Weekly Low 0.6321
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6385
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6363
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6354
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6294
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.626
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.648
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits one-month low amid USD strength

EUR/USD is trading at a one-month low under 1.10 as the USD gains ground amid an upbeat sentiment from the Fed and trade tensions. Earlier, Germany averted recession but posted only meager 0.1% growth. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is battling 1.2850 after weak UK retail sales, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850 after UK retail sales disappointed with a drop of 0.1% in October. With four weeks to go, opinion polls continue showing Conservatives in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY

USD/JPY: Tensions between the US and China back the JPY

News indicated that US-China trade talks got interrupted by disagreement on farm purchases. US President Trump anyway, said that talks are going OK. USD/JPY bearish in the short term, key Fibonacci support at 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside ahead of data, Powell

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures