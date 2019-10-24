NZD/USD technical analysis: 38.2% Fibo. holds the key to 0.6448/52 resistance confluence

- NZD/USD again pulls back from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- 100-day EMA, September month high becomes the key confluence to watch during further upside.
- 50-day EMA acts as nearby support.
Having registered another failure to cross 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-October declines, the NZD/USD pair declines to 0.6417 during early Thursday.
The pair now indicates a re-test of a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6374, a break of which can strength bears to target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6340 and 0.6300 round-figure.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained break above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6431, will accelerate the run-up to 0.6448/52 resistance-confluence including 100-day EMA and September month high.
That said, the buyers could target 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, near 0.6500 and 0.6570 respectively, during the pair’s further upside beyond 0.6452.
It should also be noted that momentum indicators like 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) are in support of further upside.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6417
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6318
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6479
|Daily SMA200
|0.6607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6427
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6481
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.