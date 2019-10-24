NZD/USD technical analysis: 38.2% Fibo. holds the key to 0.6448/52 resistance confluence

  • NZD/USD again pulls back from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 100-day EMA, September month high becomes the key confluence to watch during further upside.
  • 50-day EMA acts as nearby support.

Having registered another failure to cross 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-October declines, the NZD/USD pair declines to 0.6417 during early Thursday.

The pair now indicates a re-test of a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6374, a break of which can strength bears to target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6340 and 0.6300 round-figure.

Alternatively, pair’s sustained break above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.6431, will accelerate the run-up to 0.6448/52 resistance-confluence including 100-day EMA and September month high.

That said, the buyers could target 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, near 0.6500 and 0.6570 respectively, during the pair’s further upside beyond 0.6452.

It should also be noted that momentum indicators like 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) are in support of further upside.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6417
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.6423
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6318
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6479
Daily SMA200 0.6607
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6427
Previous Daily Low 0.6385
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6401
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6397
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.637
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6355
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6454
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6481

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

