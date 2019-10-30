NZD/USD technical analysis: 0.6342/36 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD nears key support confluence following its U-turn from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 21/50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limit the pair’s downside towards monthly rising trend line.

Despite witnessing a pullback during the last one week, NZD/USD refrains from breaking the key support confluence while taking rounds to 0.6355 during early Wednesday.

Prices stay above 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), as well as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-October downpour, around 0.6342/36, which in turn portrays the pair’s underlying strength.

However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6430, followed by September month high close to 0.6455, seems to limit the pair’s immediate upside.

In a case where buyers sneak in around 0.6455, 50% Fibonacci retracement close to 0.6500 will become their favorites.

Alternatively, pair’s sustained break below 0.6336 will set the tone for the next round of declines targeting monthly rising support line, at 0.6270, and monthly bottom close to 0.6200.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6356
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.6355
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6335
Daily SMA50 0.634
Daily SMA100 0.6469
Daily SMA200 0.6599
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6376
Previous Daily Low 0.6338
Previous Weekly High 0.6437
Previous Weekly Low 0.6347
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6353
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6337
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6318
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6299
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6394
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6413

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD's correction from recent highs near 1.1180 has likely ended and that level could come into play again if the German inflation beats estimates and the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivers a dovish rate cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD remains stuck at key resistance despite the UK parliament approving the December election. A flag breakout on the 4-hour chart would revive the bullish view. The bull flag will likely fail if the Federal Reserve delivers a hawkish rate hike. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY sticks to its narrow trading range between 108.80-109.00 so far this Wednesday, as the bulls lack conviction in a technically bearish set-up, with markets beginning to discount the optimum of a Sino/US trade deal in the lead up to the Fed rate decision. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision. 

Gold News

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

The US economy has changed little since the September 18th FOMC voted to cut the fed funds rate a second time. Third quarter growth estimates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow were running at 1.9% the week of the September meeting. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures