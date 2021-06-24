NZD/USD teases weekly top below 0.7100 on subdued NZ data, sluggish markets

- NZD/USD bulls catch a breather following four-day uptrend.
- Westpac’s quarterly Employment Confidence Index jumped to 103.90, NZ Trade Balance
- Risk appetite dwindles Fed’s removal bank restrictions battle Biden’s stimulus passage.
- Second-tier data from the US will join covid, China and Fedspeak to keep markets active.
NZD/USD seesaws around the week’s top, recently easing to 0.7060, amid a sluggish Asian session on Friday. Although upbeat market sentiment favored Antipodeans earlier, recently mixed catalysts stop the kiwi pair from further advances of late.
Among them, contrasting figures of New Zealand’s (NZ) Trade Balance on the monthly and the yearly basis joins the recent challenges to the previous risk-on mood. Even so, upbeat NZ employment signals keep the buyers hopeful.
New Zealand Trade Balance for May dropped to NZD -0.062B from $+0.764B on YoY but the monthly outcome improved from NZD 414M to NZD 469M. Further, Exports grew from NZD 5.40B to NZD 5.86B while Imports jumped from NZD 4.986B to NZD 4.398B.
Additionally, Westpac’s quarterly details of the New Zealand Employment Confidence Index rose 4.4 points to 103.9. The bank also mentions, “New Zealanders' confidence about labor market conditions is back to around where it was before Covid-19 intervened. The most notable result from the June survey was a strong lift in perceptions about current job opportunities, which are now above the pre-covid level.”
Elsewhere, market sentiment dwindles after the initial positive reaction to the passage of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending and softer data easing pressure off the Fed policymakers. The latest cautious mood could be linked to the Fed’s removal of share purchase and dividend limits on the large US banks after they pass the recent stress tests.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend the latest run-up beyond record tops whereas the US Treasury yields remain subdued by the press time.
Given the lack of major data/events left for publication ahead of the US session, NZD/USD traders may witness consolidation of the recent gains should market sentiment deteriorates further. For that, headlines relating to China and the covid may play their roles.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 200-day SMA level of 0.7050 enables NZD/USD to aim for January-March lows near the 0.7100 threshold but multiple hurdles beyond the same test the Kiwi pair bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7061
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7147
|Daily SMA50
|0.7184
|Daily SMA100
|0.7171
|Daily SMA200
|0.7045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7161
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation
EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance.
GBP/USD: Bears on the verge of a fresh wave to the downside
GBP/USD bears are seeking a break from 4-hour resistance structure. A downside extension targets a 1.3725 area and beyond. The bears could well start to engage at this juncture with the price meeting the 21-EMA.
EUR/USD: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation
EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance.
Shiba may reward patience with an 80% return
Shiba Inu price did test the May 19 low again earlier this week but did rebound before testing the June 11 low, establishing the low point of a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs
Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.