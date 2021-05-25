NZD/USD struggles to gather momentum, clings to modest gains above 0.7200

- NZD/USD is edging higher after closing in green on Monday.
- USD struggles to find demand as risk flows continue to dominate the markets.
- Investors await Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales data from US.
The NZD/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday. After touching a fresh daily high of 0.7241, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.23% on the day at 0.7230.
USD selloff continues on Tuesday
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed NZD/USD to gain traction at the start of the week. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk-positive market environment made it hard for the USD to attract investors. The US Dollar Index lost (DXY) 0.21% on Monday and extended its slide to a fresh multi-month low of 89.53 on Tuesday. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.2% at 89.66.
In the meantime, the S&P Futures are up 0.3% on the day and the Nasdaq Futures are rising 0.45, suggesting risk flows are likely to force the USD to stay on the back foot in the second half of the day.
Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report and New Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement during the Asian session.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7234
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7214
|Daily SMA50
|0.7141
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.722
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
