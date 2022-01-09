NZD/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback below 0.6800 on mixed clues

- NZD/USD begins the trading week with no surprises, seesaws near Friday’s close.
- Virus woes, geopolitical fears probe bulls despite Friday’s USD weakness, US stimulus hopes.
- US job numbers came in mixed but NFP disappointment drowned the greenback.
- No major data at home for the day, inflation figures from China and US will be crucial for the week.
NZD/USD remains steady, mostly pressured around 0.6780, during the early Monday morning in Asia.
The Kiwi pair bounced off the 13-day low on Friday after the US jobs report for December triggered the US dollar weakness. However, the virus-linked challenges at home and abroad keep the Antipodeans on the backfoot. Adding to the bearish bias are the latest geopolitical fears concerning the US-China and Ukraine-Russia tussles.
Talking about US employment details for December, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed markets with 199K figures for December versus 400K forecasts and 249K prior (upwardly revised from 210K). However, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% compared to 4.1% market consensus and 4.2% in November while the U6 Underemployment Rate that fell to 7.3% against November's downwardly revised 7.7%, both closing in the pre-pandemic levels. That said, an NFP-led disappointment was largely overruled by the Unemployment Rate and U6 Underemployment Rate.
Following the data, the US dollar portrayed the biggest daily loss in six weeks but the equities and yields couldn’t ignore market bets for the Fed rate hikes in March, recently around 80%.
It should be observed that the faster spread of the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, joins the discovery of a new virus strain, called IHU, to add to the market fears.
“New Zealand has so far managed to dodge a mass Omicron outbreak in the community, but there are serious fears of that happening as the highly transmissible variant has started to become the dominant one at the border. The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 85 community cases of Covid-19 over the previous two days and 64 cases found at the border during the same period,” said NZ Herald.
Also challenging the NZD/USD bulls is the US-China tussles continue, recently over trade and the human rights issues while Russia-Ukraine matter gains major attention ahead of this week’s Washington-Moscow meeting.
Alternatively, the US dollar’s failures to gain a pickup and hopes of overcoming the current round of virus spread with fewer problems than the previous rounds, backed by scientific studies, join firmer expectations of further stimulus from the US and China to test NZD/USD bears.
Moving on, a light calendar at home may keep the risk catalysts in the driver’s seat, suggesting further downside of the kiwi pair. However, inflation data from the US and China will be crucial to watch for the weekly guide.
Read: US Payrolls Disappoint for the Second Month: Economy seems strong despite Omicron
Technical analysis
Although a one-month-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6730-35 triggered the NZD/USD pair’s bounce on Friday, a clear upside break of the 21-DMA level of 0.6790 becomes necessary for the buyer’s return.
On the contrary, fresh selling pressure will eyes for 0.6730 before directing the NZD/USD bears towards the year 2021 bottom surrounding 0.6700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6773
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6789
|Daily SMA50
|0.6887
|Daily SMA100
|0.6966
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6783
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6857
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6733
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, ascending triangle challenge recovery below 1.1400
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1355-60 after posting the biggest daily gains in six weeks the previous day. Break of 21-day EMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful but 50-day EMA, triangle’s resistance test the advances.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.