NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined above mid-0.7100s

- NZD/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday.
- The risk-off impulse acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Rising bets for another RBNZ rate hike helped limit losses for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above mid-0.7100s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and witnessed some selling near the 0.7175 resistance zone on Tuesday. A softer risk tone turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi, though the downside remains cushioned.
Investors turned cautious amid growing acceptance that rising inflationary pressures could force major central banks to hike interest rates earlier than anticipated. The nervousness prompted some profit-taking in the equity markets following the recent strong runup to record high levels.
Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse, along with the Fed's dovish outlook triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, forced the US dollar to prolong its retracement slide from YTD tops touched on Friday and helped limit deeper losses for the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, rising bets for another rate hike by the RBNZ should act as a tailwind for the major and attract some dip-buying at lower levels. That said, traders might refrain from placing fresh bullish bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures.
The markets have been pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike move by the Fed in 2022 amid worries about a faster rise in inflation. The speculations were reaffirmed by the overnight hawkish comments by a slew of FOMC members, signalling that the central bank could raise rates.
The US CPI report for October will influence Fed rate hike expectations and influence the USD price dynamics, which, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, traders might take cues from Tuesday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7123
|Daily SMA50
|0.7066
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7178
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
