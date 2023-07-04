NZD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-0.6100s, upside seems limited

- NZD/USD trades with a positive bias for the third successive day, though lacks follow-through.
- A big divergence in the Fed-RBNZ policy outlook continues to act as a headwind for the major.
- Traders might also refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of this week’s key releases from the US.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers for the third successive day on Tuesday and holds steady above mid-0.6100s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain well within the previous day's broader trading range, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from a three-week low touched last Thursday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction in the wake of the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's future rate-hike path and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the NZD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the US central bank has signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and the outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week. That said, the incoming US macro data has been fueling speculations that the central bank will soften its hawkish stance, sooner rather than later, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
In fact, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the annual PCE Price Index decelerated to 3.8% in May from the 4.3% previous and the core gauge ticked lower to 4.6% from 4.7% in April. Adding to this, the ISM Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory for the eighth straight month in June and fell to its lowest level since May 2020. The markets, however, are still pricing in a 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting. This markets a big divergence as compared to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) dovish shift, signalling that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before placing fresh bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair ahead of this week's important releases. The minutes of the June FOMC meeting are due on Wednesday and will be scrutinized for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path. This will be followed by the US monthly jobs data - popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday, which should influence the USD. In the meantime, traders might prefer to wait on the sidelines amid relatively thin trading on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6158
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.6165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6124
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
