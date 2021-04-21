NZD/USD sticks to modest gains near 0.7175-80 area, lacks follow-through

- Upbeat NZ CPI report assisted NZD/USD to gain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- Renewed COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and capped gains for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained confined in a range around the 0.7175 region.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 55 pips from one-month tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday following the release of NZ inflation figures. According to data released by Statistics New Zealand, the headline CPI rose 0.8% in the quarter ended March and the yearly rate edged higher to 1.5%. The readings were slightly better-than-expected, which, in turn, extended some support to the NZD/USD pair.
The positive factor, to a larger extent, was offset by renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries. The market worries were evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and capped gains for the perceived riskier kiwi. The USD uptick, however, lacked follow-through amid reduced bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.
Investors now seemed convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary and that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair. Even from a technical perspective, acceptance above 100-day SMA supports prospects for a move back to the 0.7230 region, or overnight swing highs.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the NZD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.717
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7052
|Daily SMA50
|0.7155
|Daily SMA100
|0.7148
|Daily SMA200
|0.6918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
